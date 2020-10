Con­cerns are now be­ing raised by in­ves­ti­ga­tors as­signed to the Pro­fes­sion­al Stan­dards Bu­reau (PSB) re­lat­ing to two mat­ters in which their for­mer boss, As­sis­tant Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice (ACP) To­taram Dook­ie, has been named as the de­fen­dant.