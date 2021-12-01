Off-duty cop shot while defending prison-officer neighbour during attack

News

Two guns and two extended magazines found and seized by police that were believed to have been used in the attack on a prison officer and a policeman in Tunapuna on Tuesday night.

PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

An off-duty policeman was wounded after he shot back at gunmen who shot at his neighbour, a prison officer, in Tunapuna on Tuesday night.

Police said the police officer, who was assigned to the Port of Spain Task Force was at his neighbour’s parlour on Sheriff Street, Tunapuna, at around 7.25 pm when they saw a black car slow down nearby.

Men in the car began shooting at the shop and the policeman shot back with his pistol.

A team of police from the Tunapuna CID, Northern Division Task Force and the Emergency Response Patrol went to the scene, along with police from the Port of Spain.

They found two pistols and two extended magazines nearby which they believe the attackers used.

Police also reported a man they suspect was one of the gunmen was held at the Arima Hospital while being treated for gunshot wounds.

The policeman who defended his neighbour was treated for his injuries at hospital and was discharged early on Wednesday morning.

Tunapuna police are continuing enquiries.