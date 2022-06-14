Off-duty cop scares off bandit in San Juan

News

File photo/Sureash Cholai

An off-duty police officer was able to frighten off a bandit during a robbery near the San Juan market on Monday morning.

Police said the officer who is on vacation, was buying something at a store near the market at around 11.20 am when he saw the bandit robbing someone.

He left the store and confronted the bandit as he was leaving.

He called on the bandit to put down the gun, but instead the man pointed the gun at him. The policeman fired four shots at the bandit who ran away along the Eastern Main Road.

San Juan police were called in and searched the area but did not find the man.

San Juan CID are continuing enquiries.