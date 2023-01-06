OEC confirms probe of Steer Town Academy exam allegations Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Chairman of the Overseas Examination Commission (OEC), Brian Bennett-Easy, has sought to clarify the council’s position in relation to recent reports of irregular examinations activities at Steer Town Academy in St Ann.

In a statement on Friday, Bennett-Easy said:

“The Overseas Examination Commission (OEC) is aware of reports of unusual activity regarding the 2022 sitting of CSEC examinations at Steer Town Academy. The integrity and fairness of the sitting of our examinations are paramount to the OEC, and we take any allegation of actions that seek to undermine same, seriously.

“Following consultation with the Ministry of Education and Youth, I have instructed the commission to initiate the relevant protocols to investigate the allegations (that are) being made.

“As this is an open investigation, we are unable to disclose information that could potentially undermine our efforts.

“We therefore ask for your patience as we allow the relevant parties to participate in the process and bring the matter to closure in the shortest possible time.

He added that the matter is being treated with priority, and said the OEC is committed to “keeping the public informed of relevant details as they arise”.

NewsAmericasNow.com