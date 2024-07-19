ODPM helping in post-hurricane operations

News

Homes sit destroyed by Hurricane Beryl in Clifton, Union Island, St Vincent and the Grenadines, on July 4. – AP PHOTO

THE Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has said it is working with its stakeholders to ensure critical support is provided to Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines following the destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl there on July 1.

In a statement on July 19, the ODPM said it has deployed two-person team to Cariacou and Petit Martinique as members of the Caricom Operational Support Team (COST) of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), to assist in recovery operations in Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“Over the past two weeks, this team has been working tirelessly to assist the islands return to normalcy.”

The ODPM said the period of deployment of these people will end soon.

“They will be replaced by Lt Col Jason Hills of the TT Defence Force (TTDF) and Carisse Thompson of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).”