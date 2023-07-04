Nutrimix flour prices drop by 10 to 13%

News

THE price of flour at Nutrimix has dropped to between 10 to 13 per cent on certain goods as of Monday.

In a media release on Monday, Nutrimix said it recognised the importance of keeping basic food items at minimal and affordable prices.

“As a leading manufacturer of flour, one of our key priorities is to continuously seek out initiatives to ensure that our products are safely produced and sold at competitive prices. Effective July 3, Nutrimix Flour Mills will immediately reduce the prices on our range of Country Pride and Nutrimix Premium Grade 2kg and 10kg flour products. This price reduction ranges from 10% to 13% on our 2kg flour and 10% to 12% on our 10kg size.”

The release said that there is an imminent reduction in the range of 45kg products. The release said, internationally, wheat prices and shipping costs have decreased and there has been an improvement in the reliability of the supply chain.

“Locally, we have experienced increased foreign exchange costs (excluding USD), insurance, transportation, security and wages. These factors collectively have inhibited us from reducing our prices by a greater amount. We have also taken several initiatives to improve the efficiency of our operations and reduce our milling and processing costs.”

The release said the Nutrimix Group was aware that consumers have choices that influence their decisions and thanked its loyal customers who chose to support them even in difficult times. It added that the loyalty was a testament to the quality of its products, service, and “unwavering commitment to our customers,” and for that reason it wanted the price reduction to directly impact the consumer.