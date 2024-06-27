Nurse killed at health centre

News

–

A 44-year-old nurse was shot dead following her shift at the Princes Town District Health Facility at Circular Road on June 26.

Sadna Gangoo was walking to her BMW car which was parked on the roadside next to the facility.

At around 4.30 pm, a silver Nissan Tiida pulled up nearby and a man got out. He walked up to her and opened fire, hitting her in the back of her head. She died instantly. The killer got back into the car, which drove off.

Investigators said the bullet entered the back of the head and exited through the front.

No one else was injured, and although her colleagues were among the first responders, they could not do anything but look on in horror.

Gangoo was the delegate for Princes Town at the upcoming Mrs India Worldwide TT pageant.

Newsday contacted the organisers, who promised to issue a statement which was not forthcoming up to press time.

Many onlookers gathered at the scene as the police cordoned off the street and redirected traffic. Among the onlookers was her ex-husband, Larry Samaroo, who said she lived with their adult son and two grandchildren at Fairfield Housing Development in Princes Town.

He recalled that his son called and told him of the tragic news. Samaroo described her as a nice person.

Newsday learned that Gangoo had remarried, and her last husband died in 2019. Investigators were yet to establish a motive but suspect it might be linked to unconfirmed reports of blackmail.

Staff members from the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) were tight-lipped about possible reasons why anyone would want her dead.

Some, however, recalled hearing “something about certain videos” circulating recently.

From what they heard, the contents of the videos might have angered people and possibly the unidentified killer.

Southern Division police, including Cpl Ramanan and PC Mahabir, as well as ASPs Persad and Maharaj, Cpl Ramoutar and other police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III, visited the scene and gathered evidence.

When Newsday visited the family’s home, all the doors and windows were locked and no one appeared to be there.

Sadna Gangoo was shot dead on June 26. –

Since the news broke, scores of people have taken to social media to offer condolences.

One Facebook user said, “Sadna Gangoo gone too soon. Evil is all around. We got to pray for our friends and family members. Sad times ahead.”

Another said, “She was such a nice person. Rest in paradise, Sadna Gangoo.”

A third social media user said, “RIP Sadna, you will be missed.”

A statement from SWRHA confirmed the killing involved a staff member but did not identify the victim by name.

“This incident is currently receiving the attention of law enforcement agencies, including the TT Police Service,” the statement said.

“Additionally, security protocols have been strengthened, while professional counselling support services made available to all employees affected by this tragic incident.”

The SWRHA said it continues to invite its valued patients and clients to contact its customer service centre at 87-SWRHA (877-9742) for any matter related to healthcare.

For hours, the police searched the area and neighbouring communities for the killer without success.

Investigators assured they were pursuing all angles to bring closure to the bereaved family.

investigations are ongoing.