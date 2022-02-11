Nurse among 3 charged in vaxx card scam

News

Registered nurse Nikita Medina who is among three people charged with conspiracy to misbehave in public office by attempting to issue false covid19 vaccine cards. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

THREE people including a registered nurse have been charged in connection with scam to issue false covid19 vaccination cards at the Fyzabad health centre.

The three were granted bail by a Justice of the Peace and the case adjourned.

Richard Rodriguez, an administrative clerk, who is charged with conspiracy to misbehave in public office by attempting to issue false covid19 vaccine cards. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A police service press release on Friday said that nurse Nikita Medina, 39, of Siparia, Richard Rodriguez, 30, of Palo Seco and Kevon Moses, 39, of Claxton Bay, both administrative clerks, were all charged with conspiracy to misbehave in public office, following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, on Wednesday.

The accused appeared before JP Young on Thursday and were each granted bail in the sum of $100,000. They are expected to appear at the Siparia Magistrates’ Court on March 4.

Acting on information, officers conducted a ‘sting’ operation in the South Western Division on Monday.

During the exercise, Fraud Squad officers proceeded to the Fyzabad health centre, where they saw a nurse pretending to administer a vaccine shot to a person. The nurse thereafter issued a covid19 immunisation card to the person for a fee.

Administrative officer Kevon Moses who is among three people charged with conspiracy to misbehave in public office by attempting to issue false covid19 vaccine cards. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

The suspect was arrested and further enquiries resulted in the arrest of several other people, one of whom subsequently tested positive for covid19.

Special arrangements were made by the TTPS executive and medical personnel to ensure the safety and welfare of the police officers involved in the exercise as well as the covid19-positive suspect.

The accused were later charged by Acting Cpl Solozano.

The sting operation was spearheaded by Acting Snr Supt Arlet Groome, Ag Snr Supt Francis and Ag ASP Pierre and co-ordinated by Insps Samuel and Thomas, along with officers of the Fraud Squad and Special Investigations Unit.