NTA to launch anti-crime talks

NTA political leader Gary Griffith. – File photo

THE National Transformation Alliance (NTA) will soon launch a series of anti-crime “solutions.”

The party made this announcement in a statement on Monday.

THE NTA said its political leader, former police commissioner and national security minister Gary Griffith, was the first person to call for anti-crime talks with other political entities.

“While there is value in hearing from the public about how crime personally affects them, citizens would prefer to know that there is a political entity with the plans, policies, expertise, and political will to bring safety and security to Trinidad and Tobago.”

The NTA said these conversations form part of a wider initiative by the party called Journey to Transformation. Meetings held under this initiative will be broadcast online with open portals for discussions and questions from members of the public.

The NTA added that these meetings will subsequently be rebroadcast on television “to increase engagement and reach.”

The party said the anti-crime conversations that form the first phase of its transformational initiative will shift the the paradigm from laying blame and complaining to crafting a solution-oriented model that can be implemented with real results.

Newsday was informed that this initiative is in no way affiliated to the UNC’s anti-crime town hall meetings, which began earlier this month.

Griffith was a panellist at the first of these meetings in St Joseph.

The NTA formed an alliance with the UNC to contest last August’s local government elections. That alliance remains in effect.

The UNC held its second anti-crime town hall meeting at Naparima College, San Fernando, on January 29.

Last December, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the UNC would hold these meetings after it could not reach agreement with the Government on holding bipartisan talks on crime.

Persad-Bissessar criticised the Prime Minister for not leading the government’s team to those planned talks.

Dr Rowley countered that the UNC was not genuine about dealing with crime and wanted to use the talks to score political points.

Persad-Bissessar said all comments and recommendations arising out of the meetings will be compiled into an anti-crime action report.

The People’s Roundtable, a group of approximately 13 non-government organisations and civil society groups, will hold a civil-society crime summit at the Cipriani Labour College on January 31.