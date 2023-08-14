NTA establishes election hotlines

Nicole Dyer-Griffith, left, and her husband, NTA leader Gary Griffith during a recent NTA campaign walkabout in east Trinidad. – FILE PHOTO

THE National Transformation Alliance (NTA) has established phone hotlines for Monday’s local government elections.

In a post on WhatsApp on Sunday, the party said its hotlines are 722-6281 and 728-7184.

NTA supporters are advised to call either of these numbers if they need transportation to polling stations, have issues with voting at polling stations or general questions or queries.

In a Tik Tok video posted on Sunday, an NTA representatives advises young people about how to vote in the elections.

The NTA and the Opposition UNC are contesting the elections as a coalition.

 