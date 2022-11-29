NSPD to commemorate International Day of Persons with Disabilities

NSPD to commemorate International Day of Persons with Disabilities
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The National Society of Persons with DisAbilities (NSPD) will be hosting an activity in celebration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The day is being observed on Saturday December 3rd 2022.

Vice President and Coordinator of the National Society of Persons with Disabilities, Terrance Davis outlines the activities planned for the day.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/NSPD-DAY.mp3

The organization is inviting members of the public to attend the event on Friday at the Old Anglican School Building.

