NPTA condemns threats at Scarborough school

The Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation High School in Sangster Hill, Scarborough.

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

JOSEPH Lindow, National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTA) first vice-president, Tobago region, has said violence and threats of violence at schools must be utterly condemned.

He was speaking on the weekend after a Fifth Form student of the Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation High School threatened to “shoot up the school,” after a confrontation.

Lindow said, “That is something the PTA would not condone – violence in schools.

“That is something we always advocate against – parents coming to schools to approach teachers for any reason, or students operating in that manner.” He said he had heard other versions of the story.

“When I listened to the news…the parent was saying something completely different to what other people were saying. Most of the times, these things have two or three versions so it’s difficult to get the real truth.

“We are trying to find out if there was something with this student and the teacher prior to this incident.”

Chairman of the board of management at the school, Pastor Glenroy Frank, could not be reached for comment as calls to his cellphone went unanswered.