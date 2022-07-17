NPTA calls on more SEA students to sign up for remedial classes

News

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, right, and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian during a recent press briefing. – ROGER JACOB

President of the National Parent/Teacher Association (NPTA) Kevin David wants more parents to enrol their children into the Ministry of Education’s Vacation Revision Programme (VRP) which starts on Monday.

He said the programme will be beneficial and advised parents that he will be visiting the classrooms to ensure everything is order.

The programme was created in an attempt to better prepare 9,000 SEA students that scored under 50 per cent for secondary school, but only around 2,700 applied.

At a media briefing on July 1, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said 19,079 pupils had written the exam and noted a decrease in performance from 2020 to 2021.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said results like these were expected based on the disruption of learning caused by the covid19 pandemic in 2020.

He was speaking at a press conference at the Piarco International Airport on July 2. He added that he would’ve been surprised if the results were better that that of last year. This comes as schools were the first set of institutions to be closed during the lockdown in addition, to the lack of devices that would have disrupted virtual learning.

Newsday also contacted Antonia De Freitas, president of the TT Unified Teachers’ Association who said she is hopeful that the numbers will pick up.

She also wanted to remind people that the programme is voluntary and said she would prefer if the ministry had more of a say.

Gadsby-Dolly did not respond to calls and a text message seeking comment.

In a statement on Friday, the Education Ministry said this educational programme will take place in 33 centres nationwide from Monday and until August 12 with walk-in registration to be accepted from Monday to Friday.

The ministry created this programme specifically for those under-performing students and and will provide the support in the form of revision in mathematics, English language arts and writing. Students will also be given the opportunity to participate in activities involving music and drama. The release said all students will be provided with meals during the course of the programme.

The ministry assured that the teachers selected for the programme received guidance from the Curriculum Planning and Development Division in the areas to target. Students and parents are also provided with psycho-social support through the VRP’s student support services division.

“As an added bonus, the ministry is piloting an ‘edutational’ caravan themed, ‘Turn Up, Don’t Give Up,’ aimed at inspiring students in the VRP to stay the course and push forward despite whatever academic, social or economic challenges they currently face.”

This caravan will work together with social media, entertainment, sporting and community-based influencers to share their journeys to motivate and inspire the students. It will also allow students to engage with the influencers, win prizes and be educated on volunteer groups within the community to further development themselves.