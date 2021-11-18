NPATT celebrates junior parang with Nuestra Tradición

News

The National Parang Association will celebrate the next generation of parranderos with Nuestra Tradición, a virtual 2021 junior parang festival, on November 20-21.

NPATT celebrates the youth on Saturday with Junior Parang through the years. Performances from previous festivals will be packaged to be streamed live on NPATT’s Facebook page, said a media release.

On Sunday performances of schools and youth groups recorded this season will be premiered.

Both events will be aired at 1 pm.

Joseph Bertrand, NPATT’s youth officer, said in the release, “We cannot let covid stop us from presenting the artform. We have to keep our culture alive so we are being innovative, to ensure the parranderos, particularly the young and aspiring ones, can enjoy the sweet parang music.”

Hosts for the Nuestra Tradición weekend are Bertrand and Holly Betaudier Jr, who are carrying on the legacy of late impresario Holly Betaudier.