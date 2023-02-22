NP rebrands its LPG truck fleet

News

Rear view of a rebranded LPG distributor truck showcasing the NP Gas logo and the brand’s blue seal of quality. – Courtesy NP

National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd (NP) has announced the rebranding of its fleet of trucks for its LPG distributors.

In a release, NP said the newly branded trucks showcase “the NP Gas brand, promoting its quality and reliability as the leading LPG distributor in Trinidad and Tobago.”

The release said, “The blue seal of quality, present on all NP Gas cylinders, is a key feature of the new branding. This seal represents NP’s commitment to providing its customers with safe, reliable, and high-quality LPG products.

“The branded trucks will serve as mobile advertisements for the NP Gas brand, increasing visibility and awareness of the company’s products and services.”

NP believes this rebranding effort will reinforce its position as the leading provider of LPG in TT and will also benefit customers by providing easy identification of NP gas trucks.

The company said it was committed to delivering safe, reliable, and high-quality LPG products and services to customers and the rebranding of its fleet was just one of many initiatives to enhance the customer experience.

“NP views the rebranding of its LPG truck fleet as reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing its customers with the best possible products and services, and as a testament to its ongoing efforts to continuously improve. The newly branded LPG trucks are now in operation, delivering LPG to customers across the country,” NP said in its release.