NP partners with Pan In Schools to support music culture

A facilitator helps a participant during the arrangement and composition workshop at Presentation College, San Fernando. PHOTO COURTESY NATIONAL PETROLEUM –

The National Petroleum Marketing Company (NP) has partnered with the Pan in Schools coordinating council to host several music-composition and panorama-arrangement workshops. These are aimed at preserving TT’s cultural heritage and empowering the next generation of pannists.

NP, in a news release on Tuesday, said the workshops started on September 17 and will run until November 27. These target teachers and secondary school music students.

The workshops are being held at Barataria North Secondary; Mucurapo West Secondary; Presentation College, San Fernando; and Bishops High School in Tobago.

NP said the coordinating council has been in existence for 17 years and aims to harness the skills and developing the talents of marginalised groups in several communities.

“NP has had the opportunity to partner with them since 2019, in support of their thrust to inculcate an appreciation for the national instrument through innovation, education and advocacy towards cultural sustainability.

“Over the years, the workshops have recorded a high level of participation with many expressing gratitude for the knowledge and skills acquired.”

NP said steelpan music is integral to TT’s culture and has the powerful ability to bring people together, tying into what the company’s brand is about – “creating a sense of national pride while continuing to use our platform to champion the promotion and preservation of all aspects of our culture.”