NP dismisses OWTU claims on hiring practices

OWTU president general Ancel Roget. – File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

NATIONAL Petroleum Marketing Company Limited’s (NP) Board of Directors said the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) misrepresented matters in the company while picketing at the home of chairman Sahid Hosein on July 20.

OWTU president general Ancel Roget said they were protesting alleged nepotism, the re-hiring of a senior manager in questionable circumstances, and the firing of a whistleblower.

In a release, NP’s board said it had met with the OWTU executive twice to explain what was happening and committing itself to an internal investigation followed by a forensic investigation by an internationally reputable and independent entity.

“The internal investigation was overseen by NP’s senior IT personnel and the external provider of the IT platform which identified a technical glitch in the system that permitted a duality of scores due to an incorrect algorithm in use at the time.

“This meant that when the system eventually self-corrected, the scores of eight persons were properly realigned. The scores of the manager in question, another manager and six other employees were so impacted. A forensic investigation by the independent entity corroborated this finding.”

NP said it had worked closely with the manager in question for three years.

“The board continues to be of the view that given the efforts made by the person to normalise HR practises at NP and create a just and proper work environment for all employees, the manager’s contract be renewed for a further period. This was unanimously endorsed by all members of the board.

“The assertion that NP is now performing admirably has a lot to do with the preparatory works done by the individual prior to her being placed on administrative leave and executed by her temporary replacement.”

The board also denied that a whistleblower had been dismissed.

“To say so is plainly dishonest.”

The release said statements that the chairman was a law unto himself was also a fallacy as “…all decisions especially important ones are unanimously carried and there is a constant exchange of views with management at committee and board meetings.”

“As to contractors getting a free pass, nothing could be further from the truth. Neither the chairman nor the board of directors has any ‘contractor friends’ nor do we facilitate any.

“Natural justice is not to be applied selectively. The same care and concern for justice applies to all persons, senior or junior; unionised or non-unionised and the board will fiercely defend that position.”

The board said its conduct with regard to integrity, fair play and justice is second to none.