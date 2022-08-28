NP: Disaster averted after car crash at La Brea gas station

News

THE National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd (NP) said quick action by staff at a La Brea gas station, averted a major disaster when a car ploughed into a gas pump on Friday.

Videos on social media showed a car crashing into other parked vehicles, an oyster vendor, and knocking over one of the fuel dispensers shortly after 4 pm. People were seen scampering for safety.

“Thankfully, there were no reported injuries to customers or service station personnel,” the statement said.

Following established service station emergency protocols, the dealer immediately activated the emergency shutdown device/switch which shuts down all power and the flow of fuel to all dispensers, including the damaged dispenser.

“The automatic shut-off valve system functioned as designed and there was no gushing or spillage of fuel on to the forecourt.”

As a precautionary measure, gas station attendants used fire extinguishers to douse the compound and the Fire Services provided support.

“The area around the affected dispenser was immediately cordoned off and members of NP’s Maintenance Department were subsequently deployed.”

The maintenance team conducted the complete isolation of the damaged fuel dispenser both electrically and mechanically, to prevent fuel spilling or power inadvertently causing the activation of the unit, the statement said.

The damaged dispenser was removed from the site and the area will remain cordoned off as the team works to replace the dispenser in the coming days. Operations at the station resumed at 11 pm on Friday.