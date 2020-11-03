November 4 is EarthMedic and EarthNurse Day

Dr James Hospedales, for­mer ex­ec­u­tive di­rec­tor of CARPHA, and for­mer co­or­di­na­tor, Pre­ven­tion and Con­trol of Chron­ic Dis­eases, Pan Amer­i­can Health Or­ga­ni­za­tion/World Health Or­ga­ni­za­tion, has part­nered with medics and nurs­es around the world to de­clare No­vem­ber 4 as Earth Medic and Earth Nurse Day.

The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.