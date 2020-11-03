Dr James Hospedales, former executive director of CARPHA, and former coordinator, Prevention and Control of Chronic Diseases, Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization, has partnered with medics and nurses around the world to declare November 4 as Earth Medic and Earth Nurse Day.
Tue Nov 3 , 2020
November 4 is EarthMedic and EarthNurse Day
