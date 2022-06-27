Northern cops seize machine gun, pistol, arrest four

News

An AR 15 was found and seized by police in Carapo on Friday afternoon.

A series of patrols and exercises in the Northern Division on Friday afternoon led to the seizure of an assault rifle, a pistol and the arrest of four people.

Police said they found an AR 15 in Carapo.

A man was also held with a pistol at the La Horquetta football grounds.

Two people, including a murder suspect, were also arrested in an unrelated incident.

Police said 36 tickets were also issued during a traffic exercise that afternoon.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Paponette and Supt Edwards and led by ASP Etienne, Insp Pitt with supervision from Sgt Nicome and Cpl Durity.