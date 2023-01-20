Northern cops arrest two, seize $1.2 million in marijuana

News

18 packets of marijuana found and seized in a forested area near the Mt D’Or Savannah and the Community Centre, on Thursday afternoon.

PHOTO COURTESY TTPS –

An anti-crime exercise in Champs Fleurs led to the seizure of $1.2 million in marijuana, a gun, and the arrest of two men on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the exercise titled Operation Grand Slam started at around 2 pm and ended at around 6.30 pm.

During the exercise, police searched several areas in Tacarigua and Mt D’Or Road, Champs Fleurs.

Two men, ages 22 and 23, were arrested.

Police also searched a forested area near the Mt D’Or Savannah and community centre where they found a Glock 26 pistol with 16 rounds of ammunition and 18 packets of marijuana.

The marijuana weighed 15.63 kilograms and had an estimated street value of $1,238,512.

The exercise was led by ACP Wayne Mystar, Snr Supt Brian Ramphall and co-ordinated by Supt Powder, ASP Ramharrack, Insp Highly with supervision from Sgt La Pierre, acting Cpls Forde, Gooding with assistance from the North Central Division Task Force West and the police canine unit.