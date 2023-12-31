North Coast Road landslip

News

A landslide occured on a section of the North Coast Road, about 1km before the look-out on Saturday night. The affected area has been temporarily turned into a one lane, making Maracas Bay still accessible to the public. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

ACCESS on the North Coast Road which was completely blocked on Saturday, has been restored albeit to just a single lane following clearing up work by the Ministry of Works and Transport.

About ten metres of the road in Maracas was affected by the landslip which occurred on Saturday night.

Newsday visited the scene around 10 am on Sunday and did not observe any major traffic disruptions although orange cones were placed at the site to alert the public.

It was observed that the area of the cliff where the landslip occurred, still had loose rocks and partially uprooted, medium-sized trees and plants clinging to its surface, posing a potential hazard of further slips especially in heavy rainfall.

On Saturday, the ministry issued a statement advising about the slip saying it was located about 1.5 km from the Maracas lookout.

The release added that a team and equipment were sent to clear the debris. At that time, the public was advised to take alternative routes or avoid the area all together.

The TTPS also issued a release on Saturday, saying that at around 8.45 pm, officers of the North Eastern Division responded to calls about the landslip.

It said the landslide caused major damage to the roadway and advised the public to use the Blanchisseuse Road to enter the area and the North Coast Road via Arima to exit.