North Coast Road landslip partly cleared

A landslide occured on a section of the North Coast Road, about 1km before the look-out on Saturday night. The affected area has been temporarily turned into a one lane, making Maracas Bay still accessible to the public. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

ACCESS on the North Coast Road, which was completely blocked on Saturday, has been restored, albeit to just a single lane, by clearing-up work by the Ministry of Works and Transport.

About ten metres of the road in Maracas was affected by the landslip on Saturday night.

Newsday visited around 10 am on Sunday and did not see any major traffic disruptions, although orange cones were placed at the site to alert the public.

The area of the cliff where the landslip occurred still had loose rocks and partially uprooted, medium-sized trees and plants clinging to its surface, posing a potential hazard of further slips, especially in heavy rain.

On Saturday, the ministry issued a statement about the slip, saying it was about 1.5 km from the Maracas lookout.

The release added that a team and equipment were sent to clear the debris and the public was advised to take alternative routes or avoid the area all together.

The TTPS also issued a release on Saturday, saying at around 8.45 pm, North Eastern Division police responded to calls about the landslip.

It said the landslide caused major damage to the road and advised the public to use the Blanchisseuse Road to enter the area and the North Coast Road via Arima to leave.