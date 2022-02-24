Normalisation committee deputy chairman Judy Daniel dies

Sports

TTFA normalisation committtee deputy chairperson Judy Daniel – via TTFA Media

DEPUTY chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) normalisation committee Judy Daniel died on Thursday.

A statement issued by the TTFA said, “Judy died peacefully today in the US in the presence of her relatives and family.

“The members of the TTFA and the normalisation committee extend its deepest condolences to Judy’s family and friends and will remember her as a tireless and devoted friend, who always selflessly gave her best in service of the association.”

FIFA president Giannia Infantino also expressed great sadness on Daniel’s passing.

“On behalf of the international football community, I would like to express our deepest sympathy to the TTFA, to the members of the TTFA normalisation committee, and to Judy’s family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with you all,” said a statement issued by the sport’s global governing body on Thursday.

Daniel was appointed to the normalisation committee, alongside chairman Robert Hadad and committee member Nigel Romano, in March 2020 to help clean up the FA’s financial woes.

On March 17, FIFA made the decision to disband the TTFA executive led by president William Wallace.

FIFA and Concacaf found that TTFA was not in a position to run football effectively in a fact-finding mission and decided to break up the TTFA hierarchy and form a normalisation committee to take over.