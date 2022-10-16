Nominee process stalls, police short of 3 deputies

News

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher, seated, with the newly-promoted police officers in October 2018. File photo/TTPS –

The Police Service is now operating without anyone to perform the functions of the three deputy commissioners.

Although acting ACP Ramnarine Samaroo’s name was submitted by the President to Parliament since June there has been no approval.

In the meantime, ACP Wendell Williams who was acting as deputy has gone on leave ahead of his retirement and the third person, ACP Erla Harewood-Christopher is acting a commissioner of police.

The situation arose as acting CoP McDonald Jacob, whose substantive rank is deputy commissioner, left the country for a week-long official visit to the UK. Harewood-Christopher was approved by Parliament to act as top cop on October 11.

The Police Service Commission on Saturday issued a statement on the matter pointing out the date of Samaroo’s nomination to Parliament and the absence of critical personnel information from the police service of other potential candidates in order to make a recommendation to the President of a short-list of nominees who are capable of performing the functions of deputy commissioner.

In response, Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis said on Saturday vacancies in top posts in the police service will be filled in accordance with established procedure.

Referring to the PSC’s statement, Robinson-Regis confirmed the vacancies in the two deputy posts.

“They are. However, that notification is not yet on the (House) order paper.”

She said Samaroo’s notification was received by Parliament just before it went on mid-year recess.

“It has not yet been placed on the order paper.”

Asked whether these notifications will be dealt with accordingly by the House once they are placed on the order paper, Robinson-Regis replied, “Yes, they will.”

Commenting on the developments, Police Social Welfare Association (PSWA) president acting Insp Gideon Dickson said the association is concerned that the “critical and strategic offices of deputy commissioner, administration, deputy commissioner, operations and deputy commissioner, intelligence are all currently vacant.”

Dickson said this is unacceptable and “has a negative effect on the morale and functionality of our career officers who are next in line for such consideration.”

He added that such officers could be left wondering what did they do wrong to not be appointed at this time.

Dickson wondered why is there so much bureaucracy in the police service when the organisation ought to be independent.

“What makes the TTPS so unique to its other allies in law enforcement, that for an appointment to be made by an independent body (PSC), just for an acting appointment, there is need for parliamentary intervention?”

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Wendell Williams addresses the media at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain on August 28. – File photo/Angelo Marcelle

Dickson argued that this case is not replicated in any other industry or sector in TT.

“We have made recommendations in the past which have been well ventilated and strongly urge the authorities to consider same in the interest of the police service and the members of the public whom we serve.”

On Saturday, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal reiterated the concern he raised on October 11 about Samaroo’s nomination.

“The nomination of Mr Samaroo was brought to the House and allowed to languish by the government.”

He claimed that Dr Rowley’s comments about Samaroo acting for a short period during the vacation of another office holder, did not square with what the PSC said about Samaroo’s notification.

Moonilal said, “This is another tangled web.”

On October 11, Rowley said Samaroo’s notification was “to act for ten days for Mr Williams who went on leave, then indefinitely for Jacob (as DCP) , during his (Jacob) acting as commissioner.”

He added that Samaroo’s notification came to Parliament when it was on recess.

Rowley also said he will consult with Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, about bringing legislation to Parliament for the PSC to make short-term acting appointments without seeking Parliament’s approval.

On June 21, the PSC nominated Samaroo to act as deputy commissioner as Williams went on leave but the matter was never debated.

Last December, Jacob was appointed to act as CoP after the three-year contract of Gary Griffith had expired. Griffith had been appointed to act after his contract expired but was subsequently suspended and the law which authorised him to act was deemed illegal.

Both Harewood-Christopher and Williams were appointed to act as deputy posts.

In its statement, the PSC said it anticipated these offices will be permanently filled in 2023 following its recruitment and selection process. The PSC said previously that it intends to fill the substantive post of CoP before year’s end.

The statement made no reference to a newspaper report which identified candidates short-listed for the job.

In June, Williams went on vacation from June 29-July 10 and Samaroo’s name was submitted by the PSC to the President as a nominee for deputy commissioner to temporarily perform the functions of Williams.

On September 26, Jacob informed the PSC that Williams would proceed on vacation leave from October 9, prior to his compulsory retirement from the police service from May 30.

In accordance with the requirements of the Constitution and the relevant legal notices, the PSC said it cannot appoint a replacement for Williams until it receives the necessary personnel information from the police in order to make its nomination to the President.

On October 3, the commission was told that Jacob would be in the UK on official duties for one week. The PSC immediately met to consider this matter and informed Weekes by letter on October 5, of its nomination of Harewood-Christopher to act as CoP in Jacob’s absence.

Weekes notified the House accordingly on October 6.

On October 11, the House passed a motion moved by the Prime Minister for Harewood-Christopher to act for Jacob. Her acting appointment ends on October 21.