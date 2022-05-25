No Travel Pass needed to enter Trinidad and Tobago from June 1

News

Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) plane mid-flight.

THE covid19 Travel Pass system and supporting restrictions into Trinidad and Tobago will be lifted from June 1, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has announced.

At Wednesday’s virtual media conference, he said covid19 cases have been at a plateau at about 200 cases per day, and based on international, regional and local data, there has been weakening of the acute phase of the virus.

“We are seeing a waning of this acute phase of the pandemic. But please note the pandemic is still with us,” he said, but added: “As of Wednesday June 1, 2022, I am authorised by the Prime Minister to tell the country, especially those who travel, that the TT Travel Pass system will be discontinued.

“What this means is that unvaxxed national and non-nationals can enter TT, so you don’t have to prove your vaccination status.

“However, you do have to provide either a negative PCR or antigen test (taken) 48 hours prior to entry.”

Deyalsingh said people travelling into the country without a negative test will be put in state quarantine at their cost.

During quarantine, he explained, a negative PCR or antigen can be presented at any time as a condition of release.

Other health restrictions such as mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing remain in effect.

“All other measures stay in place, example: masking. We continue to ask people to adhere to the public health guidelines, especially about masking.”

He said at this stage of the pandemic, “A lot of the responsibility for management of this is shared between the Ministry of Health, the Government and, more importantly, the people of TT.”