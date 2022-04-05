No Tobago Jazz 2022, says THA Chief Sec

News

In this file photo, La Brea singer Vaughnette Bigford delivers a strong performance at the Tobago Jazz Experience.

The THA will not be hosting Tobago Jazz Experience 2022.

The confirmation came from THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, as he addressed reporters virtually during the THA’s first quarterly report for the year at its Mandate Monday event. The report was carried live on the Office of the Chief Secretary’s Facebook page.

He said this decision was due to time constraints and the inability to ensure suitable planning for the annual event.

“Time does not permit for it, for what we have had in the past, and if it is we can’t keep the quality of shows above what we experienced in the past, then we should not have it. That’s a simple position.

He also said, “Given that there could not have been a prediction in terms of when the country would have fully reopened, it was difficult to plan for that in this fiscal year, given that the Jazz Experience is in and around the Easter holidays.”

Notwithstanding, he said, some private promoters have contacted him to ask if the THA will support them if they hold some smaller jazz or music festivals.

“I have indicated to them that they ought to prepare their proposals. Send them to us, we will review them and once we find it worthy, we won’t have any problem partnering with someone in the private sector to host an event.”

He said personally, he would love some private investor to come and host a local jazz event in Speyside.

“We’re willing to partner with those of you in the private sector. So if you have an idea that you think can work, you think you can mobilise local artistes – and many of these local artistes have not made any monies over the last two years: in fact, they were the hardest hit – they were unable to sell out venues, they were unable to have concerts, they were unable to go to hotels ans perform, because the tourism sector was also shut down, and those in that creative sector who don’t work elsewhere really could not earn an income.”

He said in the interim, the festival will be assessed.

“We have to review the Jazz Experience and…whether or not it can earn the kind of money that we want it to earn and bring in the kind of revenue and international flights to the Tobago space. We have to take a holistic view of the thing.”