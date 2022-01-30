No stop to violence – Killings, shootings, bodies found over weekend

After a series of shootings and murders last week, the violence continued over the weekend as three more murders were recorded between Saturday and Sunday.

In the most recent incident the body of a 29-year-old Belmont man was found wrapped in garbage bags in St Anns on Sunday morning.

Police said they received a report of passer-by seeing a body of a man on the bed of the St Anns River, beneath a bridge on Fondes Amandes Road, at around 11.30 am.

Police went to the scene and found the body of Yannick Shaquille Warren.

A request for assistance from the fire service was made to remove Warren’s body from the riverbed but this was later cancelled as police were able to remove it themselves with the help of funeral home workers.

Newsday visited the area on Sunday and saw where the body was found which was littered with dried leaves, branches and debris.

Police said they suspect Warren was killed in another area and dumped beneath the bridge.

One resident who asked not to be named said he also suspected Warren was dumped in the area given the forested relatively remote area on that particular part of the road where he was found.

In an unrelated incident on Saturday morning, a 33-year-old Barataria man was shot dead while in the bedroom of his Granado Street, Sawmill Avenue, house.

Police said Kareem Bailey aka “Braveboy” was in bed at around 9.30 am when he was shot and killed.

Morvant police went to the area with a district medical officer who declared him dead.

Last Monday a 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the same street.

Hours earlier on Saturday morning a farmer was shot dead near his home in Brasso Seco.

Police said Shawn Wong aka “Shaka Wong” was walking on the Paria Bay Road, Brasso Seco, Paria, at around 6.45 am when he was approached by a man who shot him several times in the head before running away.

Blanchisseuse police and officers of the coastal patrol were in the area at the time and went to the scene where they found Wong’s body.

Police search for clues into the discovery of the dead body of Yannick Shaquille Warren in a ravine on Fondes Amandes Road, St Ann’s, on Sunday. – Angelo Marcelle

Homicide investigators also visited the scene with a district medical officer who declared him dead.

Police said 26 spent shells and two live rounds were found at the scene.

There were also reports of shootings on Saturday as a 43-year-old Maloney woman was shot by a stray bullet while in her apartment on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the woman was at her Building 16, Maloney Gardens, home at around 3.10 pm when she heard gunshots and felt a burning behind her left leg.

She later realised she was bleeding and was taken to the Arima Hospital by neighbours.

Police went to the area and found six spent shells.

Hours later, a Cumuto man’s house was shot at and two of his windows damaged.

Police said the 38-year-old man was at his house on the Cumuto Main Road at around 11.11 pm when he heard gunshots and glass breaking.

On checking he saw two of his windows damaged and bulletholes on the wall of his house.

Police visited the scene and found 11 spent shells nearby.

On Friday afternoon police also found the decomposing body of a woman in the Heights of Aripo, Wallerfield, Arima.

Police said they received a report of a beekeper finding the body at around 5.15 pm and went to the scene where they found the body wearing what appeared to be a grey top and a grey sneaker on it’s right foot.

Arima police and homicide investigators visited the scene.

Almost exactly one year ago the body of 23-year-old Arima court clerk Andrea Bharatt was also found in the Heights of Aripo.

Residents have complained of the area being used to dump bodies given the lack of street lights, dense forest and sparsely populated area.

As of Sunday afternoon the murder toll for the year stood at 49.

The post No stop to violence – Killings, shootings, bodies found over weekend appeared first on Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.