No rush for SEA results at San Fernando schools

Cancer patient Sidara Akalloo of Grant Memorial Presbyterian School, is embraced as she got her SEA first choice of Naparima Girls’ High School on Friday. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

With parents having the option of accessing this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination results from the convenience of their homes, there was no bustle at primary schools in San Fernando on Friday.

Many parents collected the physical result slips from schools on their children’s behalf. This is because the children had already checked the Education Ministry’s online portal as early as 12.01 am on Friday.

Sidara Akalloo passed for her first choice, Naparima Girls’ High School.

Last year, the 11-year-old lost the use of her legs because of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Chemotherapy damaged nerves in her feet, leaving her immobile for the past seven months. She also suffered two bouts of pancreatitis and pneumonia.

Owing to her illness, she could not sit the SEA exam on March 31. In April, she did the supplemental exam at Presentation College in San Fernando.

Sisters love: A proud St Gabriel Girls’ RC student, 13-year-old, Alyssa Boyce, was surprised with congratulations balloon and gifts after receiving SEA results on Friday by her two sisters Aaliyah and little Aniya-meir. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Aidan Sandiford, 12, of San Fernando Boys’ RC School at Harris Promenade, said he went to sleep around 1 am, waiting to see his results. He passed for his first choice, St Benedict’s College.

“It was a shock, because the maths was challenging for me,” Sandiford said.

His mother, Alicia Spencer-Sandiford, accompanied him to the school.

As the rain drizzled, more parents than students trickled in to get the result slips from schools.

Another student Tariq Crawford, 12, who passed for Marabella South Secondary School, said he was grateful the wait was over. He left with his father, Kevin, who said he was proud of his son.

Twins Kezia and Elijah Rochard were happy to pass for the same school, Ste Madeleine Secondary.

Alyssa Boyce, 13, of St Gabriel Girls’ RC School, held a congratulatory balloon as she left the school with her sisters Aaliyah Boyce and Aniya Meir.

“I am happy with the results. I passed for Preysal Secondary School, my second choice. I went to sleep last night, so I did not check online for the results,” Alyssa said.

Trystan Mahase and cancer patient, Sidara Akalloo, both of Grant Memorial Presbyterian School shows thumbs up as they got their SEA first choice on Friday. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Trystan Mahase of Grant Memorial Presbyterian Primary School at Carib Street opted not to check the online results. He will be attending his first choice, Naparima Boys’ College.

His parents accompanied him to get the slip.

His mother said, “My son had his challenges, but at the end of the day, we let him know he had to try his best. We let him know that whatever came out, we would support him. As a mom, I was anxious about the results. Trystan did not check it last night.”