No police certificates of character yet

Police Administration Building, Port of Spain. File photo/Jeff Mayers

AFTER a month, the police are still unable to issue certificates of character, a key requisite for many job-seekers, the police told Newsday on Tuesday.

One woman bitterly complained to Newsday on Monday that she and dozens of colleagues, who were unemployed or laid off from the health sector post-covid19, have arranged jobs overseas but were now being kept back by not being able to supply certificates of character to their prospective employers.

On September 14, a police statement said the certificates could not be issued because of an unspecified system malfunction. “The TTPS is working to restore the system, which has been experiencing technical difficulties for the past several months, to its optimal function.

“The public will be updated as to when the CoC system is repaired. The TTPS apologises for all inconveniences for the disruption in service and assures that all possible efforts are being made to remedy the situation in the shortest possible time frame.”

On Thursday, Insp Michelle Lewis of the police communications unit told Newsday the system was still not working, and did not say when it was likely to be back up. “Kindly be advised that the service is still down and we are working feverishly to resolve this issue.”Please continue to check our social media pages and our website for further updates.”

Lewis said people could still go to appointments for certificates and then present the receipt as proof to relevant agencies. “When the system is back up and functioning,” she said, “the CoC validity period of six months will commence from that time.”