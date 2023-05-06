No new leads in search missing Erin taxi driver

News

Anil Maraj reported missing since March 17 and the car he was last seen driving.

Almost two months after taxi driver Anil Maraj, 40, disappeared, his friends and family who have been “searching day and night,” say they are not giving up until they get closure.

“The family is trying to cope, but it is getting harder and harder every day. We are searching, but it is like a wild-goose chase. We don’t know exactly where to start, but we are not giving up,” one of Maraj’s worried sons, Josh Maraj, said.

“If people say they had seen him in a particular area, we would have gone to that location. But no one is saying anything. We cannot understand how someone could vanish and no one saw anything.”

At around 11 am March 17, the father of five left his home in his Nissan Tiida (PCU 6022) at Arena Village. He told relatives someone had hired him for a job. However, he did not say where he was going.

“Dad’s mother has seen him wearing a red jersey in her dreams. But he was last seen wearing a grey jersey, black pants, and slippers. We are hoping someone could call and say something, if he is living or dead,” Josh told Newsday on Saturday.

“We will search until we get closure. We cannot give up on Dad. What if we give up and he is waiting on us for help? It is strange that no one has seen or said anything. We do not have a motive.”

The police said they had no leads.

The police gave no further information.

Anyone with information about Maraj’s whereabouts can call the Erin police station at 649-8888, the police at 999, 555, 911, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or contact any police station.