No motive yet for Guanapo massacre

Family members of the shooting victims supported by neighbors and other relatives La Retreat Ext Road Guanapo Thursday September 21, 2023. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Rishard Khan

Investigations are ongoing into Thursday morning’s mass shooting in the Heights of Guanapo but police are yet to establish a motive for the killings.

There was speculation that it was a reprisal, but a senior police source said this theory has not yet panned out.

Newsday was unable to get an official update from the police on the autopsy, but well-placed sources said the bodies had been taken to the Forensics Science Centre in St James on Thursday.

With no relatives present to identify them, Newsday was told a covid19 swab was taken and the bodies returned to the funeral home.

Newsday was also told the results of the swab are expected between Friday and Tuesday.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday morning, nine people were shot in a house in the Heights of Guanapo. Four were killed and five injured. Three children were among those killed. Two of those injured were also minors. One of the injured people has been released from hospital.

Northern Division Snr Supt Kerwin Francis told Newsday the Homicide Bureau of Investigations and Arima Police are “aggressively pursuing this investigation.”

He renewed calls for members of the public to share any information that might assist with the investigation.