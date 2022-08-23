No major incidents in South, Central Trinidad

News

CHAGUANAS Mayor Faaiq Mohammed said heavy rain on Monday caused some flash flooding in the borough.

The flooding took place along Chaguanas Main Road but ran off quickly.

Mohammed hoped that Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan would see what could be done to address flooding in downtown Chaguanas similar to when flooding happens in other parts of TT.

There were no other incidents related to the rain in South/ Central Trinidad on Monday. This was reflected in a statement issued by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM).

Penal/Debe Regional Corporation chairman Dr Allen Sammy said there were no reports of flooding in the area on Monday.