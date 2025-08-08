Padarath: Crime spiraled under last regime – drastic laws now needed Arima man killed at birthday party Barbados boosts MSME financing with multi-million dollar loan Public Utilities Minister: WASA given one year moratorium on $35m fine St Lucia court strikes down anti-LGBTQ+ laws Residents ask Finance Minister for baby formula tax relief
Local News

No electricity rate hike ‘at this time’—Padarath

08 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Trinidad Guardian.
Gail Alexan­der

Se­nior Po­lit­i­cal Re­porter

There will be no elec­tric­i­ty rate in­crease “at this time.”

Pub­lic Util­i­ties Min­is­ter Bar­ry Padarath an­nounced this at yes­ter­day’s post-Cab­i­net me­dia brief­ing, af­ter Cab­i­net re­ject­ed the Reg­u­lat­ed In­dus­tries Com­mis­sion’s (RIC) pro­pos­als which had been made dur­ing the last term for rate hikes for the T&T Elec­tric­i­ty Com­mis­sion (TTEC).

He al­so con­firmed the RIC will soon have a new chair­man, as the last chair­man had re­signed.

Padarath said one of the Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress’ elec­tion cam­paign promis­es was that an in­com­ing UNC Gov­ern­ment would not pur­sue ac­cept­ing the RIC’s rec­om­men­da­tions as it re­lat­ed to in­creased wa­ter and elec­tric­i­ty tar­iffs.

He said Cab­i­net yes­ter­day con­firmed re­ject­ing the RIC’s rec­om­men­da­tions as it re­lates to the elec­tric­i­ty tar­iff as fol­lows:

(a) Cab­i­net agreed to re­ject the im­ple­men­ta­tion of the fi­nal rates and charges for the first year 2023/24 of the reg­u­la­to­ry con­trol pe­ri­od of 2023/27 and the sub­se­quent tar­iff ad­just­ment ex­er­cise for each re­main­ing year of the price con­trol pe­ri­od for the elec­tric­i­ty trans­mis­sion and dis­tri­b­u­tion sec­tor as ap­proved by the RIC on Sep­tem­ber 21, 2023.

(b) Cab­i­net al­so agreed that there be no in­crease in the elec­tric­i­ty rate at this time in align­ment with Gov­ern­ment’s stat­ed pol­i­cy.

Padarath said the Gov­ern­ment took the de­ci­sion at this time to tell the pub­lic that while TTEC’s ser­vice needs to be fixed and bring it to a bet­ter fi­nan­cial stand­ing, “we can­not do so on the tax­pay­ers’ backs where you’re ex­pect­ing a bet­ter qual­i­ty of ser­vice, you’re not re­ceiv­ing that and at the same time you’re be­ing asked to pay more. We found that to be un­fair to con­sumers. That’s why we’ve tak­en this ap­proach.”

He said the coun­try is par­tic­i­pat­ing in the “pat­ri­mo­ny that’s avail­able to it... what that looks like at this point in time—we all know there are eco­nom­ic con­straints, but we have to fix T&TEC be­fore we can im­pose ad­di­tion­al rates.”

Padarath, slam­ming for­mer Pub­lic Util­i­ties min­is­ter Mar­vin Gon­za­les’ views on the mat­ter, ad­dressed the $7 bil­lion debt owed by T&TEC to the Na­tion­al Gas Com­pa­ny (NGC) as T&TEC’s gas sup­pli­ers for elec­tric­i­ty pro­duc­tion. He said the UNC in­her­it­ed the debt, which was al­lowed to bal­loon un­ad­dressed dur­ing the last nine years. He not­ed there is al­so $1.5B in out­stand­ing re­ceiv­ables owed to T&TEC—all by pub­lic sec­tor state agen­cies.

Padarath said both debts left T&TEC at times in a very pre­car­i­ous sit­u­a­tion in terms of ad­min­is­tra­tion.

“Since en­ter­ing Gov­ern­ment, my­self, and the Fi­nance and Plan­ning Min­is­ters have been speak­ing and over the next cou­ple days and weeks, we’ll be ar­tic­u­lat­ing on how we see a pay­ment plan re­gard­ing the debt be­tween T&TEC and NGC ... there is a pay­ment plan we’ll im­ple­ment and we’ll want to have ac­tive con­sul­ta­tion with the stake­hold­ers T&TEC and NGC to ad­dress this,” he added.

Padarath said those mat­ters will be ad­dressed with a medi­um and long-term ap­proach.

“We must al­so look at the out­stand­ing re­ceiv­ables in terms of the op­er­a­tional­is­ing el­e­ment of T&TEC to get the com­pa­ny to where Gov­ern­ment wants it to be,” he said.

He said Gov­ern­ment’s move to not ac­cept the RIC’s tar­iff won’t have a sig­nif­i­cant im­pact on T&TEC’s op­er­a­tions.

Padarath said Gov­ern­ment will al­so look in­to al­ter­na­tive sup­plies of en­er­gy, whether wind en­er­gy on the east coast or work­ing with mul­ti-na­tion­al com­pa­nies in terms of in­creas­ing so­lar pow­er and al­so the in­jec­tion of cap­i­tal in­vest­ment in­to the en­er­gy sec­tor to seek al­ter­na­tive en­er­gy sup­plies.

“There are oth­er rev­enue rais­ing mea­sures that will be em­barked on,” he added.

“But ul­ti­mate­ly, it can­not be that the tax­pay­er is asked the car­ry the bur­den—that’s what the for­mer ad­min­is­tra­tion was do­ing ... we’re say­ing at this point in time we don’t in­tend to go down that road in terms of putting the bur­den on tax­pay­ers un­til we can en­sure you can get a bet­ter qual­i­ty ser­vice and the com­pa­ny is brought up to bet­ter fi­nan­cial stand­ing.”

He said he didn’t see non-im­ple­men­ta­tion of the RIC’s pro­pos­als as un­der­min­ing the RIC, but it was an op­tion as it comes to the Cab­i­net to ac­cept or re­ject.

Oth­er an­nounce­ments

Pub­lic Ad­min­is­tra­tion and AI Min­is­ter Do­minic Smith al­so an­nounced the launch of T&T’s first AI-dri­ven dig­i­tal as­sis­tant, called “Anan­si” to pro­vide in­for­ma­tion.

Asked about nam­ing the fa­cil­i­ty af­ter a trick­ster in T&T folk­lore, he said the name came from cul­tur­al folk­lore.

Trans­port Min­is­ter Eli Za­k­our al­so said new cer­ti­fied copies will be launched from next week and fixed penal­ty tick­ets will soon be paid on­line, while PTSC’s Ch­agua­nas Trans­port de­pot will be opened next week. He said Gov­ern­ment is look­ing at adding bus­es to the fleet, which has on­ly 100 bus­es.

