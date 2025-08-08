No electricity rate hike ‘at this time’—Padarath

Gail Alexan­der

Se­nior Po­lit­i­cal Re­porter

There will be no elec­tric­i­ty rate in­crease “at this time.”

Pub­lic Util­i­ties Min­is­ter Bar­ry Padarath an­nounced this at yes­ter­day’s post-Cab­i­net me­dia brief­ing, af­ter Cab­i­net re­ject­ed the Reg­u­lat­ed In­dus­tries Com­mis­sion’s (RIC) pro­pos­als which had been made dur­ing the last term for rate hikes for the T&T Elec­tric­i­ty Com­mis­sion (TTEC).

He al­so con­firmed the RIC will soon have a new chair­man, as the last chair­man had re­signed.

Padarath said one of the Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress’ elec­tion cam­paign promis­es was that an in­com­ing UNC Gov­ern­ment would not pur­sue ac­cept­ing the RIC’s rec­om­men­da­tions as it re­lat­ed to in­creased wa­ter and elec­tric­i­ty tar­iffs.

He said Cab­i­net yes­ter­day con­firmed re­ject­ing the RIC’s rec­om­men­da­tions as it re­lates to the elec­tric­i­ty tar­iff as fol­lows:

(a) Cab­i­net agreed to re­ject the im­ple­men­ta­tion of the fi­nal rates and charges for the first year 2023/24 of the reg­u­la­to­ry con­trol pe­ri­od of 2023/27 and the sub­se­quent tar­iff ad­just­ment ex­er­cise for each re­main­ing year of the price con­trol pe­ri­od for the elec­tric­i­ty trans­mis­sion and dis­tri­b­u­tion sec­tor as ap­proved by the RIC on Sep­tem­ber 21, 2023.

(b) Cab­i­net al­so agreed that there be no in­crease in the elec­tric­i­ty rate at this time in align­ment with Gov­ern­ment’s stat­ed pol­i­cy.

Padarath said the Gov­ern­ment took the de­ci­sion at this time to tell the pub­lic that while TTEC’s ser­vice needs to be fixed and bring it to a bet­ter fi­nan­cial stand­ing, “we can­not do so on the tax­pay­ers’ backs where you’re ex­pect­ing a bet­ter qual­i­ty of ser­vice, you’re not re­ceiv­ing that and at the same time you’re be­ing asked to pay more. We found that to be un­fair to con­sumers. That’s why we’ve tak­en this ap­proach.”

He said the coun­try is par­tic­i­pat­ing in the “pat­ri­mo­ny that’s avail­able to it... what that looks like at this point in time—we all know there are eco­nom­ic con­straints, but we have to fix T&TEC be­fore we can im­pose ad­di­tion­al rates.”

Padarath, slam­ming for­mer Pub­lic Util­i­ties min­is­ter Mar­vin Gon­za­les’ views on the mat­ter, ad­dressed the $7 bil­lion debt owed by T&TEC to the Na­tion­al Gas Com­pa­ny (NGC) as T&TEC’s gas sup­pli­ers for elec­tric­i­ty pro­duc­tion. He said the UNC in­her­it­ed the debt, which was al­lowed to bal­loon un­ad­dressed dur­ing the last nine years. He not­ed there is al­so $1.5B in out­stand­ing re­ceiv­ables owed to T&TEC—all by pub­lic sec­tor state agen­cies.

Padarath said both debts left T&TEC at times in a very pre­car­i­ous sit­u­a­tion in terms of ad­min­is­tra­tion.

“Since en­ter­ing Gov­ern­ment, my­self, and the Fi­nance and Plan­ning Min­is­ters have been speak­ing and over the next cou­ple days and weeks, we’ll be ar­tic­u­lat­ing on how we see a pay­ment plan re­gard­ing the debt be­tween T&TEC and NGC ... there is a pay­ment plan we’ll im­ple­ment and we’ll want to have ac­tive con­sul­ta­tion with the stake­hold­ers T&TEC and NGC to ad­dress this,” he added.

Padarath said those mat­ters will be ad­dressed with a medi­um and long-term ap­proach.

“We must al­so look at the out­stand­ing re­ceiv­ables in terms of the op­er­a­tional­is­ing el­e­ment of T&TEC to get the com­pa­ny to where Gov­ern­ment wants it to be,” he said.

He said Gov­ern­ment’s move to not ac­cept the RIC’s tar­iff won’t have a sig­nif­i­cant im­pact on T&TEC’s op­er­a­tions.

Padarath said Gov­ern­ment will al­so look in­to al­ter­na­tive sup­plies of en­er­gy, whether wind en­er­gy on the east coast or work­ing with mul­ti-na­tion­al com­pa­nies in terms of in­creas­ing so­lar pow­er and al­so the in­jec­tion of cap­i­tal in­vest­ment in­to the en­er­gy sec­tor to seek al­ter­na­tive en­er­gy sup­plies.

“There are oth­er rev­enue rais­ing mea­sures that will be em­barked on,” he added.

“But ul­ti­mate­ly, it can­not be that the tax­pay­er is asked the car­ry the bur­den—that’s what the for­mer ad­min­is­tra­tion was do­ing ... we’re say­ing at this point in time we don’t in­tend to go down that road in terms of putting the bur­den on tax­pay­ers un­til we can en­sure you can get a bet­ter qual­i­ty ser­vice and the com­pa­ny is brought up to bet­ter fi­nan­cial stand­ing.”

He said he didn’t see non-im­ple­men­ta­tion of the RIC’s pro­pos­als as un­der­min­ing the RIC, but it was an op­tion as it comes to the Cab­i­net to ac­cept or re­ject.

Oth­er an­nounce­ments

Pub­lic Ad­min­is­tra­tion and AI Min­is­ter Do­minic Smith al­so an­nounced the launch of T&T’s first AI-dri­ven dig­i­tal as­sis­tant, called “Anan­si” to pro­vide in­for­ma­tion.

Asked about nam­ing the fa­cil­i­ty af­ter a trick­ster in T&T folk­lore, he said the name came from cul­tur­al folk­lore.

Trans­port Min­is­ter Eli Za­k­our al­so said new cer­ti­fied copies will be launched from next week and fixed penal­ty tick­ets will soon be paid on­line, while PTSC’s Ch­agua­nas Trans­port de­pot will be opened next week. He said Gov­ern­ment is look­ing at adding bus­es to the fleet, which has on­ly 100 bus­es.