No deaths but 43 new covid19 cases Sunday

Image courtesy CDC

There were no additional covid19 related deaths on Sunday and the total number of deaths remained at 4,038.

There were 43 new cases in the ministry’s 4 pm update. There are 6,101 total active positive cases.

It said the number of new cases reflected samples taken between Friday and Saturday.

A total of 102 patients remained hospitalised.

The total number of positive covid19 cases from March 2020 to now stands at 169, 180. The total number of recovered patients stands at 159,041.

To date, there are 714,900 people with a completed vaccination regimen and 166, 823 with a booster dose.