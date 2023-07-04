No crowds at Tobago primary schools

News

There were no crowds at primary schools in Tobago when the SEA results were released online on Monday.

When Newsday visited the Scarborough Methodist Primary School, a handful of parents and students were seen. Nevertheless, there were screams of joy as the students got their results.

One child said she was proud of the results. “From the start, I was confident. I told my mom I would pass for Bishops High School. So the results did not surprise me. Bishops here I come!”

His mother said she was extremely proud of him.

“He did say he was going Bishops so we’re going to Bishops now,” the mother said.

Another student said: “I did say that the exam was easy, so I did pass for my first choice which I am grateful for.” Another parent said she decided to visit the school after she was unable to access the ministry’s SEA online portal.

“I was eager to view the results at midday and when the portal crashed, I was cold-sweating hence the reason for me coming to the school. I actually am glad that I came to the school as I was able to share in the excitement, not only with my son, but with his classmates as well.”

Many other parents said they faced difficulty in logging into the website, while others said they were able to get the results – after some trying – by 1 pm.

When contacted, officials at the THA’s Division of Education, Research and Technology said they were still analysing the data, so there was no information on how many students actually sat the exam and what the results were.

TT Unified Teacher’s Association (TTUTA) Tobago Officer Bradon Roberts said that as of Monday, he too, did not have any solid information regarding the exam results.