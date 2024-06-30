No credit, plans needed to call TEMA numbers on Digicel

News

Digicel CEO Abraham Smith.

DIGICEL says it has implemented contingency plans as Hurricane Beryl approaches Tobago, allowing customers to call the Tobago Emergency Management Authority’s (TEMA) hotline number without credit or a plan.

The company issued a statement saying all its retail stores would be closed on July 1.

It said it has “zero-rated” TEMA’s emergency numbers, 866-4211 and 226-8485.

“Digicel has ensured that all cell sites across the island are in optimal condition and ready for operation.

“The company has power generator contractors on standby in both Trinidad and Tobago, and civil engineering crews have been activated on the ground in Tobago.”

Digicel TT CEO Abraham Smith was quoted as saying the company’s primary concern is the safety of citizens.

He added, “We urge everyone to take the necessary steps to secure their homes and ensure their phones are charged and topped-up for communication with loved ones.

“We have mobilised our technical teams and field engineers across the island to ensure swift recovery efforts following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.”