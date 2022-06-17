No covid19 deaths, 324 new cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

For the fourth time since April 26, 2021, and second time in four weeks, the Ministry of Health has reported no covid19 deaths in TT.

It’s 4 pm update on Thursday said the death rate is now 3,968 with 324 new covid19 cases.

The last day with no recorded deaths was May 22.

The update said 142 people are in hospital and there are 7,627 new cases. It said 80.9 per cent of patients – or 15,475 people – who were hospitalised from July 22, 2021 to June 15, 2022 were not fully vaccinated and 19.1 per cent – or 3,665 people – were vaccinated.

The update said 50.9 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated with 713,281 people fully vaccinated and 686,719 who are not. It also said 162,292 boosters have been administered.

The number of cases reported reflect samples taken from June 13-15, not the last 24 hours.

It said 153,873 have recovered from the virus, nine have been discharged from public health facilities and there have been 430 recovered community cases.

It said 7,485 people are in self-isolation.