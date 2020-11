Even as Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley yes­ter­day an­nounced there will be no state-spon­sored Christ­mas par­ties through­out the pub­lic sec­tor this year as they do not want peo­ple to con­gre­gate and in­crease COVID-19 fig­ures, the coun­try record­ed two ad­di­tion­al deaths.