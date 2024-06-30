No CAL flights before 1pm on July 1

News

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) will not operate any scheduled international flights in and out of Trinidad and Tobago and its regional network before 1pm on July 1.

The flights were suspended from 6pm on June 30.

CAL issued a statement saying all affected passengers booked on CAL services are being contacted and will be re-accommodated on re-timed and recovery flights.

It said affected domestic customers may rebook without change fee on any domestic service up to August 2024 with no penalty.

International passengers whose plans are affected by these flight disruptions can rebook without charge fees, subject to these conditions: “Waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin; passengers may be rebooked on any service up to July 28, 2024, with no penalty; all changes must be made through CAL’s call centre or at a CAL ticket office; CAL will not be responsible for transportation to/from an alternative airport or hotel/overnight expense incurred by affected passengers.”