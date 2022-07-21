No bail for 6 cops charged with murder

News

Six police officers who are accused of murdering three friends from Moruga in 2011 have failed in their bid for bail until their trial takes place.

On Thursday, Justice Norton Jack denied bail to the six -Sgt Khemraj Sahadeo and PCs Renaldo Reviero, Glenn Singh, Roger Nicholas, Safraz Juman, Antonio Ramadin – who are accused of murdering Alana Duncan, Kerron Eccles, and Abigail Johnson on July 22, 2011.

The bail application was made based on the landmark ruling of the Appeal Court which allows anyone on a murder charge to apply for bail.

Duncan, 27, of Duncan Village, San Fernando, Eccles, 29, and 20-year-old Johnson, both of St Mary’s Village, Moruga, were driving in Duncan’s vehicle when it was stopped by police at the corner of Rochard Douglas Road and Gunness Trace in Barrackpore.

At first it was claimed the three shot at police who returned fire. One of the officer’s former colleagues who was initially charged with the murder of the three friends agreed to testify against them. That officer has now sued the Director of Public Prosecutions on terms of a plea deal after pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge.

In July 2013, the officers were committed to stand trial at the end of their preliminary inquiry. A date for their trial is yet to be set.

Relatives of the three friends also sued the State over their wrongful deaths and are each seeking over $2 million in compensation.

The case went to trial in 2018 but had to be reassigned to another judge after Justice Kevin Ramcharan recused himself from the case because the families’ lawyer Keith Scotland represented him in an unrelated matter.

The case was reassigned to another High Court Judge but was not determined as he was subsequently elevated to the Court of Appeal. The civil case is still pending.