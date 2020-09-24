Anjali de Gannes, 19, and Judah Taitt, 58, appeared virtually before Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with kidnapping for ransom.
90 new cases of COVID, active cases now 2109
Wed Sep 23 , 2020
No bail for 2 charged with kidnapping baby
