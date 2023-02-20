No arrests in Ariapita Avenue double murder yet

Black Immigrant Daily News

POLICE have not yet arrested anyone in connection with a double murder at Ariapita Avenue on Saturday, in which a UK national was injured during the shooting.

Speaking to Newsday on Sunday, police public relations officer Insp Michelle Lewis and ACP North-West Collis Hazel said investigations were ongoing and, at the time, no one had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

According to a police report, one man identified only as “Jessie or Javon” of Morvant and Atiba Rodriguez, 37, of Romain Lands, Morvant was shot dead at around 4.25 am on Saturday near Alfredo Street.

Rodriguez worked as a mason with the Works and Transport Ministry.

Tessa French, the 37-year-old United Kingdom national, was shot in her right calf. She was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where she was treated and has since been discharged.

Woodbrook police were alerted about the shooting, and on arrival, officers saw the bodies of two men with gunshot wounds. A DMO pronounced them dead on the scene and their bodies were transported to the Forensic Science Centre for an autopsy.

Responding to Newsday’s questions on Saturday, British High Commissioner to TT Harriet Cross said, “I can confirm that we are assisting a British National injured in Port of Spain earlier today.”

Also on Saturday, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher said she was concerned about the incident.

“However, I want to assure members of the public that these incidents are being vigorously pursued. Police officers are out there in full strength doing everything possible to prevent further occurrences. Unfortunately, there are those who remain intent on creating chaos and mayhem.”

She said the incident was gang-related.

Harewood-Christopher said police are already pursuing several leads which have arisen through intelligence and technical support.

“The officers are working extremely hard to prevent such situations in every practical way.

“The TTPS will continue to be out there using all our resources and intelligence and working tirelessly and relentlessly to prevent these situations.”

