No arrests for attack on Cocorite fishermen

ONE week after bandits attacked fisherfolks and stole a boat engine from the Cocorite market, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) said it is disappointed no progress has been made in arresting the suspects.

Corporate secretary Gary Aboud told Newsday a $20,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators and recovery of the 55 horsepower Yamaha engine, has not yielded any interest.

“The type of call we expected was an anonymous call because anyone who gives their name with information would not be alive after sunset.

“That has happened in the past. We had hoped to receive an anonymous tip off and we are still hopeful.”

Aboud said on December 22, approximately eight men attacked fisherfolks at the Cocorite fish market.

“They tied up one of our men (and) they robbed one of the men of a 55 horsepower Yamaha engine.”

He suspects they are from the area as they were bare-backed and bare-footed when they carried out the act.

“They did not come from far,” he said.

Expressing little confidence in the police to capture the bandits who got away with their boat engine, Aboud said that is the reason they have offered a reward.

“Do police solve any crimes? Are murderers caught? Is the Minister of National Security competent in the field? Anyone in our Republic have confidence in his track record or our future here?”

Aboud said the short answer is “No.”

He is appealing to anyone with information about the attack and robbery to contact fisherfolks at the Cocorite market or police station.

He specified, “We want back our engine, but we also want them (suspects) alive.”