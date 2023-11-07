No arrest after Enterprise man found dead in Chandernagore

News

Police are calling on anyone with information on the shooting death of a 21-year-old man from Enterprise to alert the authorities.

On October 20, the then-unidentified body of Jason Mohammed was found with gunshot wounds in a bushy area at Ghany Street Extension in Chandernagore, Chaguanas.

The police believed that Mohammed might have been killed elsewhere.

Days later, relatives identified the victim, who lived at Tobago Road Extension in Enterprise.

An autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James found he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

No one has been arrested.

PC Ramsubhag of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) is leading investigations.

People with information can call the police at 555 and 999, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.