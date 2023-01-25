Nipsey Hussle Fans Angered By Resurfaced “Family Guy” Joke Sparks Debate

Nipsey Hussle’s fans aren’t too happy about a Family Guy joke.

While the Los Angeles rapper’s notoriety has grown immensely since his death in 2019, he was still very popular prior to his shooting death, which makes this Family Guy joke a bit distasteful. This week, a clip from the scene in the animated series hit the net. The episode is called “Young Parent Trap” from Season 19, and was originally aired in April of 2021, two years after Nipsey Hussle’s passing.

The 14 seconds clip was shared on Twitter and has since racked up over 2 million views and thousands of comments from angry fans of the rapper expressing their frustration with the joke, calling it “out of pocket.”

In the scene, Chris tells his parents, Peter and Lois Griffin, that he plans to go to a music festival where there will be holograms of 2Pac and Nipsey Hussle, but it seems he wasn’t so thrilled about Nip.

“They’re gonna have holograms of 2Pac and also Nipsey Hussle, who I’d never heard of and then was told to care immensely about,” Chris, who is voiced by Seth Green, said.

The above tweet immediately sparked a heated debate about the popular show. While the vast majority of folks are angry at the jab at Nipsey, some fans pointed out that the joke could also be a jab at people who reacted to his death in the aftermath. Family Guy is notorious for targeting everyone and everything with jokes, almost nothing is off limits, and as a result, the show often catches some flock from viewers.

“Family Guy disrespecting Nipsey is all the more evidence I need to not watch that lame show, and thats why I stick to anime, these American cartoons be so lame,” one fan wrote.

Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed on March 31, 2019, while standing with some friends outside his The Marathon Clothing Store on the Southside of Los Angeles. The “Marathon Continues” rapper died on the scene after being shot several times allegedly by a man he knew, Eric Holder, following an alleged dispute over snitching allegations. Holder was convicted of first-degree murder last year and is currently awaiting sentencing.