Nine new deaths, 440 covid cases

Photo courtesy CDC.

On Saturday the country recorded nine additional covid19 deaths bringing the total number of related deaths to 3,562.

The deaths included three elderly males, four elderly females and two middle-aged males, all with comorbidities which included diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, dementia, stroke, and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

In its 4 pm update, the Ministry of Health said there were 440 new cases from samples that were taken between February 14-18, and not over the last 24 hours.

Since March 2020, there have been 123,157 cases of covid19, of which 98,960 patients recovered.

There are 285 patients in hospital, 72 patients in step-down facilities and 19,838 patients in home isolation.

It said of the 3,549 deaths up to February 16, 230 people were vaccinated, while 2,924 were unvaccinated. The report noted that the country had achieved 50.1 per cent vaccination.