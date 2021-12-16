Nine killed in Dominican Republic private jet crash

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Seven passengers and two crew members died in the incident, it said in a statement posted to Twitter. Six were foreign nationals and one was Dominican, it also said, without specifying the nationalities of the other six passengers.

Among the victims was Puerto Rican music producer Jose A. Hernandez, better known as “Flow La Movie,” as well as his wife and their child, according to his publicist.

Hernandez was mainly known for his hit song “Te Bote.”

His death sparked messages of condolences and commemoration from a number of Puerto Rican and other Latin artists, including superstar J Balvin and famed pop singer Ricardo Montaner.

