Nine covid19 deaths, 1,081 new cases

Image courtesy CDC

Trinidad and Tobago had nine more covid19-deaths between Friday and Saturday afternoon, bringing the total to 3,381. In addition, 1,081 new cases were recorded over seven days ending Friday.

The deaths were the second lowest for the year, and the second time they dropped into single digits since eight deaths on January 22.

According to the Ministry of Health’s update on Saturday, the deceased were one elderly men, three elderly women, and two middle-aged men, and three middle-aged women. Five of them had multiple comorbidities, one had one comorbidity and three had no known underlying medical conditions.

In addition, 1,081 cases were recorded from samples taken from January 22 to 28, which brought the total since the start of the pandemic to 110,741.

There were 386 people in hospital, including 25 in the intensive care unit and 12 in the high dependency unit at Couva hospital, 103 in step-down facilities, and 18,090 in home self-isolation.

Meanwhile, 46 people were discharged from public health facilities while 400 recovered from home isolation, bringing the number of people recovered to 87,00, and the number of active cases to 19,660.

So far, 689,743 people completed their vaccination regime and 109,684 received their booster shots.