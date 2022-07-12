Nigerian man’s body found in Chaguanas

News

POLICE are investigating the death of a 51-year-old Nigerian man whose body was found at his home on Monday afternoon.

Police said a man was cleaning a yard on Montrose Street, Chaguanas, at around 4 pm when he walked to another side of the building and found a decomposing body in a sitting position leaning against a wall.

The body was identified as that of Onichukwu George Chukwuneyenwa.

Chaguanas police and a district medical officer visited the scene and the body was later removed to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for autopsy.

Investigators said while the cause of the death was not clear, dried blood was seen on the left side of his neck.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) are continuing enquiries.